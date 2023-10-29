DeAndre Hopkins' third touchdown puts Titans up 21-9

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis has figured out one way to succeed in his NFL debut.

Get the ball to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Levis and Hopkins hooked up for two touchdowns in the first half against the Falcons and they did it again in the third quarter.

Levis found Hopkins for a 61-yard score with 1:37 left to play in the third and the Titans now lead the Falcons 21-9. It's the first three-touchdown game for Hopkins since he played for the Texans during the 2017 season and he's doing it wearing throwbacks for another Houston team.

Hopkins has four catches for 128 yards overall and Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Desmond Ridder at the start of the second half, has his work cut out for him to lead the Falcons to a road win.