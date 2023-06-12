Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ meeting with the Titans is proceeding as scheduled.

Hopkins posted pictures from Nashville to his Instagram account on Sunday night, including a shot from a Tim McGraw concert at Nissan Stadium. If the wideout’s visit with the Titans progresses to a deal, he will be playing his home games in the same stadium this fall.

The Titans visit is the first for Hopkins since he was released by the Cardinals in late May. He is also set to meet with the Patriots later this week.

No other visits have been scheduled for Hopkins at this point, but there’s not much need for him to rush into a deal as the end of offseason programs this week means there won’t be a chance for him to practice with his next team until training camp gets underway this summer.

DeAndre Hopkins is in Tennessee for Titans meeting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk