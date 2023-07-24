DeAndre Hopkins signs contract with Titans

At long last, the Titans and receiver DeAndre Hopkins have made things official.

Hopkins has signed his two-year deal with Tennessee, the team announced on Monday.

"I feel really good — blessed,” Hopkins said in a video released by the team. "Grateful to be here. Thank you, Nashville. Thank you, Tennessee. Let’s get to work.”

Hopkins’ deal is worth a reported $26 million with another $3 million per year available in incentives. He’s set to make a base salary of $12 million in 2023.

Titans veterans will report for training camp on Tuesday.