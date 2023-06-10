DeAndre Hopkins set to visit Patriots after visit with Titans

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins now seeks a new team after Arizona announced his release before Memorial Day weekend.

He has not signed with a team yet but now has two visits scheduled.

In addition to his meeting with the Tennessee Titans after he flies out to Nashville on Sunday, he will then meet with the New England Patriots next week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Joining the Patriots would be an interesting move, considering Bill O’Brien is offensive coordinator there. O’Brien and Hopkins had some friction when O’Brien was head coach and GM of the Houston Texans, although Hopkins did produce at a high level in his time in Houston.

Hopkins has said publicly he is seeking a team with a stable franchise, a quarterback who loves the game and a good defense. Adding Hopkins would improve New England’s offense significantly in terms of talent.

Hopkins also seeks a contract that pays him at least the $15 million that Odell Beckham got with the Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots currently have about $14.3 million in cap space, per Over the Cap as of Saturday.

