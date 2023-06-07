DeAndre Hopkins scheduled for visit with Tennessee Titans | Report

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to visit with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Hopkins, a five-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Arizona Cardinals in May. The 10-year veteran played three years with the Cardinals after spending seven seasons in the AFC South with the Houston Texans. While with the Texans, Hopkins played for many of the Titans' current coaches, including Mike Vrabel, offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Charles London.

Over his 10 years in the NFL, Hopkins has amassed 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. Injuries and a suspension have limited him in the past two seasons, but he's still accounted for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 19 games he played.

The Titans' receiving corps is among the least experienced in the league. Returning players Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips are joined by free agent signee Chris Moore, formerly of the Texans. In Hopkins' worst season, he still accounted for more receiving yards than any Titans receiver has in their best career year.

