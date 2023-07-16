DeAndre Hopkins salary details: How can Titans afford it, and how sweet is the deal?

The Tennessee Titans began the 2023 offseason by slashing veteran contracts everywhere they could to free up salary cap space. Now, nine days before the start of training camp, the Titans are cashing in what they saved up.

The Titans are expected to sign three-time All Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins this week to help the team at a major position of need. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins will sign a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives built into the contract that could get him up to $32 million. ESPN's Dianna Russini broke the deal down a little differently, reporting Hopkins will have a base salary of $12 million a year with incentives that can get him up to $15 million annually.

Can the Titans afford this?

Coming into Sunday, the Titans owned $8,931,891 in salary cap space for 2023, according to the NFLPA. Rapoport's report of $26 million over two years plus incentives makes it pretty easy for the Titans to sign Hopkins and stay under the salary cap by backloading most of the value of the contract into 2024. But if the goal is to sign Hopkins to a $12 million base salary for 2023, the Titans will need to waive or restructure at least one existing contract to stay under the cap.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry III and safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker have the three largest salaries the Titans would have the option to restructure. Byard's contract has already been restructured once and the veteran refused to take a pay cut when approached about the idea earlier this offseason. Landry and Hooker haven't restructured the extensions they signed in 2022; according to Spotrac the Titans could save $10.44 million by giving Landry a base salary restructure and $3.59 million by restructuring Hooker's deal.

Without restructuring a contract, the Titans don't have many good options to save money. They would either have to waive or trade multiple role players or move a high-price veteran like quarterback Ryan Tannehill or running back Derrick Henry, neither of which make sense two weeks before training camp for a team making a win-now splash like adding Hopkins.

How do the bonuses work?

Per Rapoport, the incentive bonuses in Hopkins' contract will operate as follows:

He'll earn $250,000 if he catches 65 passes in a season, $500,000 for 75 catches, $750,000 for 85 catches and $1 million for 95 catches.

He'll earn $250,000 if he gains 750 receiving yards in a season, $500,000 for 850 yards, $750,000 for 950 yards and $1 million for more than 1,050 yards.

He'll earn $250,000 if he catches four or more touchdowns, $500,000 for 6 or more touchdowns, $750,000 for 8 or more touchdowns and $1 million for 10 or more touchdowns.

These bonuses are non-cumulative, meaning if he earns the bonus for catching 85 passes, he won't also be paid the bonuses for catching 65 and 75 passes.

Is this a good deal?

Based on the number Rapoport put out, Hopkins would be the NFL's 21st-highest-paid receiver by annual value. At Russini's number, he falls to 22nd. The players nearest to him in average annual value Baltimore Ravens veteran Odell Beckham Jr., Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton and New York Jets receiver Corey Davis, himself a former Titan.

Despite missing 15 games in the last two years, Hopkins still ranks in the top 25 in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns catches since 2020. Among Beckham, Sutton and Davis, only one ranks in the top 50 in even one of those areas, and Hopkins' 77 yards per game over that span are 26 yards per game more than anyone in the trio.

Paying for pricy veterans always comes with some amount of risk, but given the going rate for receivers, getting Hopkins at around $12 or 13 million a year is a steal.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: DeAndre Hopkins salary details: How good is deal for Tennessee Titans?