Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t on the practice field Thursday, but one of his teammates doesn’t think there’s anything to worry about on Sunday.

Hopkins is dealing with a rib injury and has not practiced yet this week. Hopkins only missed two offensive snaps in Week Two and A.J. Green said he doesn’t expect to have to pick up any of Hopkins’ slack against Jacksonville this weekend either.

“Hop don’t miss games,” Green said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Hopkins has missed two games since entering the NFL. The last one came while he was with the Texans in 2019.

Urban passed along word that tackle Kelvin Beachum, cornerback Byron Murphy, and tackle Justin Murray were also missing from the practice field.

DeAndre Hopkins remains out of practice for Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk