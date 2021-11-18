DeAndre Hopkins remains out of Cardinals practice

DeAndre Hopkins has missed two consecutive games with his injured hamstring and things are trending toward him missing a third.

According to multiple reporters, the Cardinals’ receiver was not on the field for the open portion of the team’s Thursday practice.

Hopkins has not practiced since back in Week Seven, though he did appear in Arizona’s Week Eight loss to the Packers with a two-catch performance. But Hopkins was limited to just 25 percent of the Cardinals’ offensive snaps in that contest.

In eight games this season, Hopkins has 35 catches for 486 yards with seven TDs.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who has also missed the last two games with an ankle injury, was on the field again for Thursday’s session. He was officially limited in Wednesday’s session. Murray said on Wednesday that he’s “pretty close” to being ready to play.

The Cardinals have their bye next week, which could allow both Murray and Hopkins more time to rest and heal before the stretch run.

