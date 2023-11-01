DeAndre Hopkins questionable, Ryan Tannehill officially ruled out

With a quick turnaround to Thursday night, it was expected that rookie quarterback Will Levis would start his second consecutive game.

Now that's officially the case. But there's a chance Levis may not have one of his key offensive weapons.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has officially been ruled out with his ankle injury. He was listed as a non-participant on all of this week's injury reports.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) is questionable. He was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's report after being limited on Monday and Tuesday. His participation earlier in the week could be an indication that he's on track to play in Thursday's game.

Despite being limited on all three practice reports, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) has no game status and is expected to play.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion), cornerback Roger McCreary (hamstring), and safety Mike Brown (ankle) have all been ruled out. Brown remains on injured reserve and in his 21-day practice window.