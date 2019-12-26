DeAndre Hopkins practicing Thursday

The Texans didn’t practice on Christmas day, but they released an estimated practice report that said their top wideout would not have been on the field.

DeAndre Hopkins was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. Hopkins appears to be feeling better on Thursday, however.

According to multiple reports from Texans practice, Hopkins was back on the field and going through drills with his teammates. The Texans are expected to be without Will Fuller (groin) against the Titans, so having Hopkins on hand would be a boost to their hopes of doing their part to improve their playoff seeding.

Houston is currently the No. 4 seed, but can move up with a win and a Chiefs loss to the Chargers.