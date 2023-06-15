DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room
The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram. It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon. [more]
