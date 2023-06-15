The deal isn’t done yet. As far as anyone knows, it’s not close. But a Thursday afternoon social-media development does nothing to derail the momentum pointing toward a potential contract between the Patriots and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins posted a photo on Instagram. It shows him in the Patriots locker room, with linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com has reported that there’s “optimism” on both sides regarding a potential deal between the Patriots and Hopkins.

Thus, if someone else is going to make a move, they’d better do it quickly. Or Hopkins will quite possibly end up being the newest member of the Patriots.

DeAndre Hopkins posts photo with Matthew Judon from Patriots locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk