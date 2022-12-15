Is DeAndre Hopkins a possibility for the Patriots in 2023?

Perry: Is Hopkins a possibility for the Patriots in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's embrace with DeAndre Hopkins on Monday night left many pondering the possibility of the star Arizona Cardinals wideout joining the New England Patriots.

Is it feasible? Sure is. Is it likely? That's another discussion.

As we kick this around, let's start with the financial portion of the equation. Hopkins is due $19.5 million in base salary in 2023. That may sound like a lot, but in today's NFL, it ain't horrible for a receiver who still has the ability to change games. Tyreek Hill makes $30 million annually from the Dolphins. DeVante Adams gets $28 million per year from the Raiders. Hopkins isn't on the level of those players at this point in his career, but when you consider the average annual value of Keenan Allen's contract with the Chargers ($20 million) or Amari Cooper's contract with the Browns ($20 million), what Hopkins is slated to earn isn't a deal-breaker.

Would the Cardinals be willing to part with Hopkins? Trading him in the offseason, before June 1, would save Arizona $22.6 million on their cap. They would have to be willing to eat about $8 million in dead money, but maybe they would be. They look like a rebuilding team at 4-9, with a general manager who is currently out of the picture, and a head coach who could be on his way out of town after the season given his rocky relationship with now-injured quarterback Kyler Murray. A draft pick or two may be intriguing to ownership and the next front-office chief.

What might a compensation package for Hopkins look like? The Packers just offloaded Adams for a first and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The Raiders also provided Adams a brand new contract after the trade. Because Hopkins is older (31 in June) and not as dominant at this stage of his career, perhaps only one pick -- a first-rounder? -- would be enough to get the Cardinals to bite.

Hopkins isn't the kind of field-stretching talent that would necessarily transform the Patriots into a vertically-based passing game. But his hands and his contested-catch ability still make him a threat every time he's on the field. Since his return from a performance-enhancing drug suspension that held him out for the first six games of the season, he leads the NFL in catches (43) and targets (57), and he's third in yards (475) behind only Hill and Justin Jefferson.

Given the way Belichick showed love for Hopkins on Monday night -- the same way Belichick made a clear show of his admiration for eventual Patriots Hunter Henry and Chad Ochocinco prior to their arrivals to Foxboro -- and given the way that love was reciprocated, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Patriots pursue Hopkins this coming offseason. They could use a dominating presence at wideout, a bail-out option for Mac Jones, and they are currently scheduled to have over $50 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, placing them fourth in the NFL in that category.