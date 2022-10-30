DeAndre Hopkins one-handed touchdown narrows Vikings lead to 14-10 at halftime

The Vikings have dominated the Cardinals on the ground, but Minnesota leads just 14-10 at halftime.

Minnesota was up 14-3, but quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins narrowed that deficit as halftime approached.

On third-and-2 deep in Minnesota territory, Hopkins made a one-handed catch in the end zone over the middle for a 6-yard touchdown.

Hopkins has had an obvious positive effect on Arizona’s offense since returning from a suspension last week. He leads the Cardinals with five catches for 53 yards in the first half with a touchdown. His first catch of the day was the 800th in his career.

Murray ended the first two quarters 11-of-14 passing for 96 yards with a TD.

Minnesota has 134 yards rushing, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt. The club has been gashing Arizona on the ground with Cook taking nine carries for 80 yards and Alexander Mattison taking four carries for 33 yards. Even quarterback Kirk Cousins has 21 yards on three carries, including a 17-yard touchdown.

Cousins finished the first half 14-of-21 passing for 115 yards with a touchdown.

The Vikings arguably should have a larger lead. On a third-and-1 play near midfield, Cousins had a clear running lane for a first down but elected to pass down the field to receiver Justin Jefferson but the pass was broken up and fell incomplete. Minnesota failed to convert fourth down with an incomplete pass as well.

Kicker Greg Joseph also had a 56-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half blocked.

Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith had to leave the game toward the end of the first half but is probable to return with a knee injury. He had 2.0 sacks in the first half.

