DeAndre Hopkins has offers from Patriots, Titans

The Arizona Cardinals released receiver DeAndre Hopkins at the end of May and the star receiver remains unsigned. However, he has offers.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, he has received offers from both the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans but the Titans have been more aggressive in courting him.

That said, Hopkins is not in a hurry to sign and is waiting for potentially another team to enter the mix, increasing his market.

Hopkins is 31 years old and is coming off three seasons with the Cardinals.

In 2020, he set a franchise record with 115 receptions and had 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

He missed 15 games over the last two seasons between injuries and a six-game PED suspension.

In 2022, he had 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores.

