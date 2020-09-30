Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has caught 32 passes in three games. Whether he’ll add to that total this weekend against the Panthers currently is up in the air.

Hopkins didn’t practice on Wednesday, due to an ankle injury.

Ten Cardinals in all missed practice, and only two of them (receiver Larry Fitzgerald and defensive tackle Corey Peters) didn’t practice for injury reasons.

Not practicing due to injury, along with Hopkins, were safety Budda Baker (thumb), safety Chris Banjo (hamstring), linebacker Devon Kennard (calf), defensive end Zach Allen (knee), offensive lineman Mason Cole (hamstring), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot), and receiver Christian Kirk (groin).

Hopkins currently is on pace for 170 catches, which would shatter the single-season record set last year by Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who caught 149.

Deandre Hopkins misses practice with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk