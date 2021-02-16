DeAndre Hopkins makes hard pitch for former Texans teammate J.J. Watt to join him in Arizona

DeAndre Hopkins appears to be enjoying life after the Houston Texans.

He wants J.J. Watt to share the experience.

The Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl receiver made his pitch on Tuesday for his former Texans teammate to join him in the desert. It was not subtle.

Would Watt join Cardinals?

That's some nifty Photoshop work that appears to be from image when both players were still in Houston. Hopkins left last offseason via a high-profile trade that likely played a role in the eventual firing of former Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

Watt is also done in Houston after requesting and being granted his release from the Texans last week. He is free to sign with whom he chooses. Hopkins is hoping to get the band back together.

It's not a bad pitch. The Cardinals' trajectory is pointing up behind an exciting offense featuring Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray, who just followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign with a Pro Bowl nod. Adding the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to the mix could be the boost that pushes the Cardinals into playoff contention or beyond in the NFC West.

JuJu horns in

Watt has plenty of options and suitors. The Pittsburgh Steelers — where his brothers T.J. and Derek play — are likely among them. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster used the opportunity of Hopkins' Instagram post to remind Watt of that fact in the comments section.

Is this tampering?

Normally, this would all look like blatant tampering on both Hopkins' and Smith-Schuster's part. But since Watt is free and clear of the Texans, there's not anybody here to tamper with. So it appears to be open season in recruiting Watt.

Whichever team succeeds will land a difference maker on defense — that is, if Watt can stay healthy at his next destination.

