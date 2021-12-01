After a few weeks off including the bye, quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins both have a chance to be back when the Cardinals play the Bears on Sunday.

That’s been the plan and it appears to be coming to fruition.

Per Darren Urban of the team’s website, both Murray and Hopkins are practicing on Wednesday. Their level of participation will be announced later on Wednesday. But it’s a good sign that they are at least on the field.

Murray has been out there in a limited capacity for a few practices, though he hasn’t played since the Week Eight loss to Green Bay with an ankle injury. Colt McCoy has filled in, going 2-1 as a starter.

Hopkins hasn’t practiced since before the team’s Week Seven win over Houston. He was on the field for 15 offensive snaps in the loss to the Packers on the Thursday after, but has been sidelined ever since.

Arizona sports the league’s best record at 9-2. After weathering the storm of not having two top players, the Cardinals have a chance to solidify themselves as the No. 1 seed in the NFC down the stretch.

DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray practicing for Cardinals on Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk