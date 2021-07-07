DeAndre Hopkins just misses top spot in outside WR rankings

One of the terms that gets thrown around in wide receiver evaluation is “winning at the catch point.” Now, you might think you know where I am going with this, as that trait is certainly a calling card with DeAndre Hopkins. But no, I am not talking about the Hail Murray play in Arizona’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

I’m talking about moments like this:

I love everything about this play from Hopkins. First, the route, as he shows an outside move and sells it by looking to the outside, getting the cornerback to turn his path ever so slightly to the boundary. From there Hopkins accelerates upfield, and when the throw is high and the backside cornerback looks to replace the safety in the middle of the field, the receiver skies above everyone to make the catch.

Winning at the catch point.

The ability to beat press is another trait that evaluators salivate over, and here is an example of Hopkins doing just that:

Not only does Hopkins have the upper body strength to shrug off the press with an arm swipe, he then subtly uses an arm bar at the top of the route to get separation and pull in the throw.

In the year ahead I’ll be looking to see if Kliff Kingsbury moves him around in the formation. Late in the year Steven Ruiz of For the Win pointed out that the Cardinals were much too static with Hopkins’ alignments. Down the stretch it seemed like they were making the necessary adjustments:

If that continues into 2021, the Cardinals could be very dangerous.