DeAndre Hopkins was questionable with a lingering ankle injury but said he would play unless “I just have one leg or something.”

The Cardinals receiver has two legs, so he’s suited up for Sunday Night Football.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (foot) also is playing despite not practicing all week.

The Cardinals’ inactives are quarterback Brett Hundley, receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Eno Benjamin, offensive lineman Joshua Miles and tight end Jordan Thomas.

The Seahawks already had ruled out safety Jamal Adams, who will miss his third game with a groin strain, and they downgraded left guard Mike Iupati (back) to out on Saturday.

Seattle is expected to start Ryan Neal in Adams’ spot again, and Jordan Simmons will take over for Iupapti.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are tight end Luke Willson, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, defensive tackle Anthony Rush and receiver Penny Hart.

DeAndre Hopkins, Jordan Phillips are active for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on Pro Football Talk