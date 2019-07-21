Texans to open training camp with DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt on PUP list

The Houston Texans’ two biggest stars will be on the sidelines as the team opens training camp this Thursday.

DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt will begin camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List, the Texans announced Sunday.

Both players can be activated at any time and don’t seem in immediate danger of missing games this season, though Watt’s inclusion might be worrying given his past injury struggles.

Both DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt were banged up at the end of last season. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopkins, one of Madden’s top 4 players in the league, said last month that he had ligaments “torn off the bone” in his shoulder during the Texans’ wild-card game last year. That might be what’s limiting him now. The All-Pro also said he hoped to be fully healthy for training camp, but the team might just be taking a cautious approach with the star.

Watt underwent a knee surgery following the Texans’ elimination from the playoffs, but it was reportedly minor and could be another cautious move from Houston.

Sony Michel, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix also on the PUP list

PUP list news wasn’t limited to the Texans on Sunday, as it was also reported the New England Patriots would open camp without running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

RB Sony Michel (knee) and WR Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) are opening camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, per @FieldYates. This means they haven't been cleared for on-field drills. They can come off the PUP list at any time. (1/2) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 21, 2019

Bears general manager Ryan Pace also revealed that Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who signed with the team this offseason, had suffered a knee sprain during the end of his offfseason program and would open camp on the PUP list.

None of these players are guaranteed to miss even a preseason game, but it’s still something to monitor as all three teams prepare for a season with playoff expectations.

