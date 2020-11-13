DeAndre Hopkins invokes Tom Brady in response to Kyler Murray 'beef' chatter
Is there a rift between Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins?
That's what some fans wondered after Hopkins caught just three passes for 30 yards in the Arizona Cardinals' 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
After all, Murray has had some animated on-field disagreements with Hopkins this season, and the star wide receiver seemed frustrated by his lack of production against Miami.
But Hopkins assured reporters Friday that he and Murray are on good terms -- then invoked a certain former New England Patriots quarterback to emphasize his point.
"I’ve heard some stuff in the media saying ‘beef’ because Kyler gets on me," Hopkins said, via AZCardinals.com's Kyle Odegard. "But you never hear about Tom Brady beefing with his teammates.
"If Kyler is beefing with me for being on me, I guess Tom Brady hates all the teammates he’s ever played with."
Hopkins' point is well-taken: Brady's relentless pursuit of perfection means he'll bark at any player who's in the wrong place at the wrong time. The six-time Super Bowl champion will even go after coaches on the sideline -- just ask Josh McDaniels or Bill O'Brien.
Brady's blowups appear to be reserved for the gridiron, though, and he's spoken at length about the work he puts in to develop relationships with his teammates.
Not every QB-receiver relationship is a perfect marriage, and Murray may still be ironing out some issues with Hopkins just as Brady is trying to get on the same page with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catchers.
Yet it appears Hopkins is fine with Murray's tough love -- and wants his QB to be held to the same standard as the GOAT.