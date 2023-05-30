DeAndre Hopkins hires DeVonta Smith’s agent Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports

It’s unknown what interest Philadelphia has in free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he’ll have inside access to multiple players on the roster.

Ian Rapoport reports that Hopkins will no longer represent himself and has hired Klutch Sports Kelton Crenshaw as his agent.

Former #AZCardinals star WR DeAndre Hopkins has hired agent Kelton Crenshaw of @KlutchSports to represent him in free agency, source says. Hopkins had previously represented himself before signing with Crenshaw, who also reps Chase Young, Kayvon Thibodeaux and DeVonta Smith. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2023

Crenshaw works for the same company that represents All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he’s the specific agent of Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Hopkins made news when he mentioned Hurts as one of the five quarterbacks he’d like to catch passes from, and things got even more interesting after Arizona released the talented pass catcher.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire