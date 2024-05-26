DeAndre Hopkins has high praise for Titans’ revamped WRs room

The Tennessee Titans’ receiving corps. is going to look a lot different this year after the signings of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, both of whom provide major upgrades over what the team had last year.

What did the team have last year? Well, it was pretty much DeAndre Hopkins and nobody else, which allowed defenses to key in on him, making his job more difficult.

Despite the extra attention, Hopkins still managed to put up 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns and serve as Will Levis’ top target. He also put to bed the idea that he’s washed.

Hopkins recently touched on the Titans’ revamped receiving corps., saying the group is one of the best he’s ever been a part of, at least on paper.

“I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I’ve had the chance to play with on paper,” Hopkins said, according to Jim Wyatt. “Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven’t played a game yet. So, we’ll see how it goes once we hit the field.

“(We’re) just taking it day by day. Tyler Boyd has been in this program for a while. A lot of us are still learning how things go. Just coming out practicing.”

While Boyd is the newest member of the team, he already has a great familiarity with the offense, as he played under head coach Brian Callahan during his days as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator.

But for Hopkins, it’s back to square one this year as he tries to learn a new offense after having familiarity with last year’s system under offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who he played under in Houston.

“This is an offense I have never played in,” Hopkins said. “There’s a lot of things I can do to help this offense, so trying to execute and be perfect. I am a perfectionist, and I’ve definitely made some mistakes already. Just come in the next day and not make those mistakes.”

Hopkins isn’t lacking motivation ahead of his 12th season in the NFL and, in fact, the Titans bringing in more help has motivated him even more.

“I am always competing,” Hopkins said. “Any time we get anyone who is a No.1 receiver, my mindset is to go out and outcompete them, outdo them. I’ve always had that mindset, Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete of all time.

“Any time I get a chance to compete against anyone I am trying to outcompete them, trying to outdo them. And that’s only going to make the team better.”

