How DeAndre Hopkins can help Tennessee Titans, and how much he might have left in the tank

There's no disputing DeAndre Hopkins can make the Tennessee Titans better.

The free agent receiver and five-time All Pro began his visit to Nashville Sunday, giving the Titans' organization the chance to sell Hopkins on playing for his old AFC South rivals. The obvious sales pitch revolves around playing time; the Titans don't have anyone on roster who's accounted for 600 receiving yards in a season. Hopkins, who went for 717 yards in nine games last year, injects a decade of experience and production into the young room and would instantly be one of quarterback Ryan Tannehill's top two targets.

But Hopkins is also 31 years old and has missed time with hamstring and knee injuries the last two seasons. In 2022, he averaged his fewest yards per target in seven seasons and tied his mark for the fewest yards per catch in his career.

Hopkins isn't the same receiver he was in his prime, but the Titans don't necessarily need him to be at his Pro Bowl peak to help improve their offense.

Here's a look at how the Titans could take advantage of Hopkins' talents and what NFL history says about signing players in Hopkins' position.

How DeAndre Hopkins can help the Titans

Even past his peak years, Hopkins is a dominant presence on intermediate routes. In 2022 he caught 21 of his 30 targets between 10 and 19 yards downfield for 336 yards and two touchdowns, posting the sixth-best passer rating when targeted on such passes in the league (minimum 30 targets). Only three receivers caught a higher percentage of their intermediate targets than Hopkins.

Tannehill thrived on intermediate routes in his first three seasons with the Titans, targeting them on 27% of his attempts for a 99.3 passer rating. In 2022 he still posted a 112.57 rating on intermediate throws but only attempted them 19% of the time without a reliable presence running those routes.

From 2019-21, 14% of Tannehill's throws were intermediate passes between the numbers. That rate fell to just 8% in 2022. Hopkins excelled in that area in three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, catching 21 of 27 targets for 321 yards and four scores.

Adding a strong intermediate attack back into the Titans' offense helps Tannehill stretch the field more, but also pays off in the Titans' play-action game, as when linebackers and safeties get drawn in to slow Derrick Henry they leave gaps in the middle of the field for players like Hopkins to exploit.

But how much does DeAndre Hopkins have left in the tank?

Receivers of Hopkins' caliber don't usually change teams in their early 30s, and when they do, results have been mixed.

Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Terrell Owens had career resurgences with new teams in their early 30s, as did Brandon Marshall and Irving Fryar. But for every Moss or Marshall there's an Antonio Brown or Wes Welker. Or, as Titans fans know, a Julio Jones. The future Hall of Famer couldn't stay on the field in his one season with the Titans and hasn't gotten close to his All Pro form since.

Hopkins will be the 11th receiver who's played in five or more Pro Bowls to change teams between the ages of 30 and 32. Of the 11, Hopkins has the most the most career targets (1,368) and receptions (853) at the time of the move. The only players within 100 catches of Hopkins are Jones (848), Brown (837), Marshall (773) and Welker (768).

If Jones is Hopkins' worst-case scenario, consider Davante Adams to be his best. Adams is just six months younger than Hopkins and was a first-team All Pro while leading the NFL in touchdowns after changing teams last year. But, to extend the usage point, Hopkins was targeted 356 more times with 184 more catches with the Houston Texans and Cardinals than Adams was with the Green Bay Packers.

So what does this all mean?

Hopkins is probably past the point in his career where he'll catch 100 passes for 1,300 yards. But the Titans wouldn't necessarily need that kind of production for a Hopkins investment to be worth it.

If Hopkins averages half of his 2021-22 production over 17 games, he'd go for 577 yards and five touchdowns. Both those marks would've led the Titans last year.

Maybe Hopkins doesn't play 17 games given his injury history. But there aren't any indications his production will drop by more than 50% either.

There's inherent risk to signing any pricy veteran, especially at a skill position. But given the Titans' need at receiver, Hopkins' skills outweigh the risk by a significant margin.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: