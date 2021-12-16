The Cardinals will need to make it deep into the postseason to get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back.

Hopkins is having knee surgery that will require about six weeks of recovery, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The NFC Championship Game is six weeks and three days from now, so that would seem to be the soonest Hopkins could return to the field.

After missing only two games in his entire career before this year, Hopkins had already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury, and now he’ll miss four more games with the knee injury. Hopkins’ season ends with career-low numbers of 42 catches for 572 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins having knee surgery, out about six weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk