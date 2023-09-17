DeAndre Hopkins good to go for Titans despite not practicing this week

Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn't practice this week because of an ankle injury, but he'll be good to go today.

Hopkins will play against the Chargers, according to multiple reports.

In his first game as a Titan, Hopkins led the team with seven catches and 65 receiving yards in Week One, and Ryan Tannehill will be looking to Hopkins often as he tries to shake off an ugly opener.

The Titans are 2.5-point underdogs against the Chargers today.