DeAndre Hopkins gives Stephon Gilmore standing ovation for DPOY award

Stephon Gilmore's performance in 2019 not only earned him the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, but it also earned him the respect of one of the game's elite wide receivers.

After Gilmore was announced as this year's DPOY award winner, Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins gave him a standing ovation according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins gave him a standing ovation here. Kinda cool. https://t.co/4CM9rIU3yo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

A gesture like that from a player of Hopkins' caliber is the ultimate compliment for the New England Patriots cornerback. Especially considering Hopkins and Gilmore's history.

The two traded barbs on Twitter following the Patriots' loss to the Texans in December. Hopkins tweeted a photo of himself catching a pass over Gilmore with a caption that read, "When you see 10 (Hopkins' jersey number), double him."

Gilmore responded by saying, "Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol."

Apparently, the two have put their beef aside since then as this was a pretty awesome showing of respect from the four-time Pro Bowl wideout.

