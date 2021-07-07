Can DeAndre Hopkins finish as the WR1 overall in 2021?

Andy Behrens is joined by Troy King to discuss Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. Can the perennial Pro Bowler finish the 2021 season as fantasy's top wideout? Unlikely to see competition from teammates AJ Green, Andy Isabella or rookie Rondale Moore eat into his target share, Andy and Troy don't see why not.

