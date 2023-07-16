DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign with Tennessee Titans | Reports

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly reeled in the biggest name on the free agent market.

Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly is expected to sign a contract with the Titans on Sunday, reuniting the five-time All Pro with coaches Mike Vrabel, Tim Kelly and Charles London with whom he worked during his prime years with the Houston Texans. ESPN's Dianna Russini and AtoZSports' Doug Kyed are the first to report the news.

3x All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, per sources. This is new Titans GM Ran Carthon’s first big splash. @DougKyed the first to report. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) July 16, 2023

Hopkins is one of the best receivers of his generation; he's caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns across 10 NFL seasons.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Titans will sign Hopkins to a two-year deal with $26 million that can be up to $32 million in incentives.

The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins in May after three seasons. Hopkins made the Pro Bowl and was named second-team All Pro in his first season with the Cardinals but was limited to just 19 games in the past two seasons as he battled through injuries and a suspension.

In nine games last season Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans were the first team Hopkins visited after becoming a free agent, but the visit took place more than a month before Sunday's reports. In addition to the Titans, Hopkins also visited the New England Patriots.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel is playing in a celebrity golf tournament this weekend. In a video posted to Twitter by former NFL punter Pat McAfee, Vrabel said he knew the news about Hopkins choosing the Titans on Saturday.

Hopkins joins perhaps the least experienced receiver room in the NFL in Nashville. The Titans receivers are led by 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who dealt with injuries himself as a rookie, as well as veterans Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and second-year slot receiver Kyle Philips. The Titans drafted rookie receiver Colton Dowell in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft as well. No player on the Titans roster has as many receiving yards in his best season as Hopkins did in his worst.

The Titans have a track record of adding veteran receivers late in their careers. They traded for future Hall of Famer Julio Jones in 2021 and veteran Robert Woods in 2022 but neither receiver lasted more than one year with the team.

