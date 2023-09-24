DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play for Titans

The Titans are trying to go to 2-1 when they face the Browns on Sunday afternoon and they are set to have wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup for that effort.

Hopkins hurt his ankle in Tennessee's season-opening loss to the Saints and he did not practice on Friday, but multiple reports indicate that he is good to go for Sunday's game.

Hopkins, who signed with Tennessee this offseason, played through the injury last weekend and caught four passes for 40 yards in an overtime win over the Chargers. He has 11 catches for 105 in his first two games for the Titans.

Guard Peter Skoronski is the only Titans player who has been ruled out for Sunday. He is recovering from an appendectomy.