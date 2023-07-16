How DeAndre Hopkins evoked Derrick Henry to acknowledge Tennessee Titans signing news

DeAndre Hopkins' first social media post as a presumed member of the Tennessee Titans said all that it needed to say.

Hopkins is expected to sign with the Titans within the next couple days, according to multiple reports. The three-time first-team All-Pro receiver put his own stamp on the news by posting a photo of himself posing next to Titans running back Derrick Henry on his Instagram account.

The only caption accompanying the photo was Hopkins cryptically adding a "..." above the picture, which was taken when the Titans and Arizona Cardinals held joint practices before the 2022 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hopkins is signing a two-year deal with the Titans worth $26 million, but the receiver can earn up to $6 million in incentives on top of the deal.

Hopkins is a 10-year NFL veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals after playing his first seven seasons in the AFC South with the Houston Texans. He's caught 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career, including 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine games last season.

