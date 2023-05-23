DeAndre Hopkins to Eagles? Wide receiver ranks Jalen Hurts as QB he'd want to play with

It would be a Philadelphia Eagles fan's dream – a receiving corps that includes DeAndre Hopkins.

Apparently, it's something Hopkins has throught about.

While appearing on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast Monday, Hopkins said he desires stability in upper management and wants to play with a quarterback who loves the game.

EAGLES PREDICTIONS: Can Eagles beat Chiefs, return to the Super Bowl? Game-by-game predictions of 2023 season

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GMs in my career, so a stable management. A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes not just himself but everybody around him," Hopkins explained. "And a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

FOLES LEGACY: As Nick Foles ponders retiring from NFL, why his 'Philly Special' Eagles legacy endures

It sure sounds like the Eagles check off all of those boxes. Of course, Hopkins actually naming Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as on of those quarterbacks would be a good indicator as well. But wait, he did.

Before you go out and buy a new Eagles jersey, Hopkins reaffirmed his commitment to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month on social media.

Advertisement

“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I want to go? Who said I wanted to leave? I’m out here working, baby,” Hopkins said via an Instagram Story posted on his account with a Phoenix location tag.

Looks like DeAndre Hopkins is back in Arizona, via his IG.



“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave?”pic.twitter.com/n2PKKJ9dk8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2023

And, the Eagles already have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert for Hurts to throw to, which helped get them to the Super Bowl last season.

Still, it's fun to dream.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DeAndre Hopkins ranks Jalen Hurts as a QB he would like to play with