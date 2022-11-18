DeAndre Hopkins a DNP, Kyler Murray limited in Cardinals’ 1st injury report

The Arizona Cardinals had their first full practice of the week on Thursday and released their first injury report of the week. It was a shorter injury report than in previous weeks, but several key players are listed and were unable to practice.

Five players were listed as non-participants while another four were limited.

The details of the Cardinals’ first injury report are below.

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (knee), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), OL D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back)

The eyebrow-raising name on this list is Hopkins. He missed games with a hamstring injury last season. And as Marquise Brown appears on track to be activated from injured reserve for this game, an injury to Hopkins would be maddening. Hopkins rarely misses games, so he will likely be good to go, at least we hope so.

Baker, Humphries and Murphy have been dealing with the injuries listed and Ertz will be placed on injured reserve this week. His season is over after his knee injury.

Limited participation

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), LB Markus Golden (illness), QB Colt McCoy (knee), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Perhaps this is the week Garcia returns. He is listed as the starting right guard with Will Hernandez out. Golden’s illness is new and the status of both McCoy and Murray has been known. Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects one of them to be able to start on Monday.

Full participation

K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

He has missed games with his hip and was ill this past weekend. He should be good to go this week.

49ers' first Week 11 injury report

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DE Nick Bosa (rest)

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (personal)

T Trent Williams (rest)

Limited participation

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire