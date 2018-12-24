DeAndre Hopkins on Demaryius Thomas: Hopefully we overcome this tough loss

The Texans traded for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in October after losing Will Fuller for the season to a knee injury and the veteran helped them to a playoff berth, but he won’t be around to help them try to advance in the postseason.

Thomas tore his Achilles in Sunday’s 32-30 loss to the Eagles. He had 23 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns since coming to the team, but wideout DeAndre Hopkins said the impact of his loss will be felt off the field as well.

“He has not been here that long, but everyone looks up to him,” Hopkins said. “Everyone asks him questions, not just about football, but life questions. He is a big brother to a lot of guys in the locker room. When he came here, everyone was picking his brain. For him to go out the way that he did, I hated that for him. Hopefully, he heals fast and we overcome this tough loss.”

Rookie Vyncint Smith took over for Thomas and caught his first NFL touchdown from Deshaun Watson in the second half of the game.