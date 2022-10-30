DeAndre Hopkins with dazzling one-hand TD grab for Cardinals

It doesn’t have to be a long pass for the catch to be remarkable.

DeAndre Hopkins proved that in the second quarter of the Arizona Cardinals’ game with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Hopkins runs a pattern that gets him into the end zone and Kyler Murray looks for his favorite target.

The pass comes toward Hopkins, who sticks out one hand and makes the fantastic grab for the score.

Arizona trailed 14-10 after the PAT.

