DeAndre Hopkins checked himself back into game vs. Packers

The Arizona Cardinals did not get a full game on Sunday from receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but they got more playing time late in the game than they wanted him to.

He entered the game questionable to play with a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing all week. Then, after hauling in a 55-yard reception, he did not return, as the hamstring continued to give him trouble.

It wasn’t the last he played, although the team intended on keeping him out.

Hopkins only played 15 snaps in the game but actually sneaked into the game in the second half for a few plays.

“We wanted him to stay off the field, but he’d just run on,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game. “He wants to play. He’s super competitive and made some plays there. We just wanted to be smart, but he was definitely hurting.”

He finished with two receptions for 66 yards, the second catch giving them a first down when they needed it.

The Cardinals have a mini-bye this weekend, as they do not have anything until next week, so ideally he will be good to go against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.

