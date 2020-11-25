DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker among top Pro Bowl vote-getters

The Arizona Cardinals have a pair of players who get national recognition from fans. The NFL just released the first results of Pro Bowl voting. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker made the list.

Hopkins is one of the top vote-getters in the entire NFL and also leads his position. He has received the fifth-most Pro Bowl votes in the NFL with 127,039 votes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads all players with 143,355 total votes.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (139,839), Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (131,875) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (127,868) are second, third and fourth, respectively.

Hopkins naturally leads all NFC receivers in Pro Bowl votes.

Baker is the top NFC safety vote-getter with 95,234. He has more than 24,000 more votes than Kansas City Chiefs and former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, whose 70,941 votes lead his position group in the AFC.

Hopkins getting national love is no surprise. Baker is great to see.

What has been the key? He signed a record-setting contract, which catches the attention of everyone. Then he had two consecutive big games on national television.

Getting a big contract and having big games in front of a national audience will get some notoriety.

Congrats to both early on in the voting process.

