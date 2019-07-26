DeAndre Hopkins activated from PUP

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ stay on the physically unable to perform list was a short one.

Hopkins was activated from PUP and is on the practice field at Texans camp today.

Although Hopkins has been nursing ankle and shoulder injuries, he wasn’t expected to miss significant time, and he’s now good to go.

Hopkins has only missed one game in his NFL career, and that was a meaningless Week 17 game, so health hasn’t been much of a concern for him. He probably won’t play much in the preseason (last year he played in only one preseason game, just long enough to catch one pass for four yards), but he’ll be ready when the season starts.