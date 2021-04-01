DeAndre Carter signs with Washington

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Washington Football Team announced the signing of a football player on Thursday afternoon.

Wide receiver/kick returner DeAndre Carter is the new addition to the roster. The team did not reveal any terms of the deal in the announcement of the signing.

Carter bounced around several teams after going undrafted in 2015 and made his regular season debut with the Eagles in 2018. He was claimed off of waivers by the Texans later that year and remained with the team until he was claimed off of waivers by the Bears last season.

All told, Carter has 34 catches for 386 yards, an average of 9.3 yards per punt return, and an average of 21.8 yards per kickoff return.

DeAndre Carter signs with Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Ron Rivera: Ryan Fitzpatrick will begin 2021 as QB1, but there will be 'competition'

    Washington's head coach laid out his plan at quarterback for the upcoming season.

  • Washington, Brandon Scherff haven't discussed long-term deal since he signed tag

    Brandon Scherff signed his franchise tender in March, but his future in Washington beyond 2021 remains uncertain

  • Quantifying Quarterbacks: Davis Mills

    Derrik Klassen dives into the Quantifying Quarterbacks passing charts for Stanford QB Davis Mills. (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Why Washington Football Team may stick with their 'so bad it’s good' name

    The NFL team put in a placeholder while they searched for a new nickname. But it turns out WFT has its upsides The Washington Football Team’s new uniform has dispensed with the old logos. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP So much rides on the Washington Football Team’s rebranding “journey” that Jason Wright, the president of the NFL franchise, announced last week that 15,000 suggestions that the club has received from 60 countries and all 50 US states were not quite enough. The only decision the WFT has settled on, apparently, is that the team colors will remain the same. “Seeing the results from our analytics,” Wright wrote in a letter on the team’s website, “we know that the burgundy and gold are deeply important to folks, so I can confidently say the color scheme will remain the same. “Cue the cheers/sighs of relief,” Wright added, without the slightest hint of sarcasm. So if you think you have a better name than Washington Football Team, you’d best hurry up and get it to washingtonjourney.com by 5 April. As Wright wrote to the fans: “We do not take this task lightly. Before we get to the stage of narrowing down names, we understand the insights of what matters to you in a name.” Nothing, Wright wrote, has been ruled out – including the existing name itself. Washington Football Team is the generic name the club came up with when it announced last July that it was “retiring” its nickname and logo, widely considered to be offensive to Native Americans, after 87 years. The WFT went on to win the NFC East in their first season with the name. Washington played in a wretched division, lost more games (nine) than they won (seven) and were dispatched in the first round of the playoffs – admittedly by the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – but a division title is a division title. Ron Rivera, hired a year ago as coach, has a building block, if not a star quarterback. So Washington Football Team remains in play. Keeping it would mean the franchise would not have to change names twice in two or three years, forcing the most ardent fans to buy yet another new burgundy-and-gold hoodie. The nickname, or lack of a nickname, is different for the NFL, which does not go for the singular nicknames – like the Jazz or Avalanche – seen in other US sports. So why change it at all? Well, consider two factors: hoodies and kids. “I think they can do better than ‘Football Team,’” Scott Rosner, a sports business professor at Columbia University, tells the Guardian. “It’s too generic.” Rosner goes on to say that the nickname could stick because it is so counterintuitive, and somewhat defiant: “It’s so bad that it’s good,” he says, adding, “It’s just awkward.” Washington Football Team is apt, he says, but is it really the best name the team could come up with? Maybe it doesn’t matter. “It all comes down in this particular club what the ownership decides they want to do,” Rosner says, referring to Daniel Snyder, the team’s famously stubborn owner. “I’m thinking about how long it took to pressure the team to change the name in the first instance.” Snyder bought the team in 1999 but held on to the old name despite it being seen as a racist slur for decades. He grew up as a fan of the team, as he explained, and the nickname and colors and logo and fight song had been parts of the team’s identity since the 1930s. “Football Team” replaced the nickname last year because the club had to use something. “WFT was able to test a brand in real time and see if it stuck,” Joe Favorito, a longtime sports marketing consultant and professor at Columbia, tells the Guardian in an email. “And so far it has, coupled with a team on the rise and a changing image in DC. “Now if they stay with WFT, why does that mean they can’t have a mascot as well? Most clubs have a nickname and all the pieces are just not part of their formal name, so it’s not that crazy and they have had a year of equity already in.” And what a wild year it was. Because of Covid-19 protocols, Washington played before 3,000 fans at home – all season. They played Tampa Bay in their first home playoff game in five years before no fans in January at FedEx Field. “The days of ‘we have to do things this way’ are really gone,” Favorito says. “While we can’t throw all tradition away, what we have learned in the past year is the way things were always done doesn’t hold water as much, especially with younger fans who think and act and engage differently. The real power in their brand isn’t in the second name, it’s in the first: Washington. That’s the name that has global resonance, and by putting Washington forward, the nickname is a distant second in importance.” There are professional sports franchises in North America without even a singular nickname like Heat or Dream or Sky. Consider Major League Soccer, which has moved away in recent years from traditional nicknames to titles more common in Europe: think Atlanta United, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC. WFT owner Dan Snyder. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP And, besides, Washington are not required to have a nickname. Rosner says there are advantages to keeping the name as it is. But he also makes a critical point: If fans bought Washington Football Team hoodies after owning the hoodies with the team’s old name, why wouldn’t they buy hoodies with a third name? As long as they are burgundy and gold. “Keeping the colors is a bit of a compromise: ‘We’re not going to forget our roots, but we recognize the need to move forward as a franchise,’” he says. Red Hawks or Red Tails, a hat-tip to the old nickname, have been mentioned as possible successors, though Wright mentioned with some intrigue that “a lot” of younger fans prefer Warthogs – alliterative with Washington and a play on the “Hogs,” the longtime nickname for the team’s unglamorous but beloved offensive linemen. “Is the warthog tied to a desire to exude strength and ferocity?” Wright wrote. “Does she [or her parents] think it’s important that the historical reference to the ‘Hogs’ offensive linemen is linked in the name? We want to get that second level of information and test it with other fans to move things forward.” The analytics will be crucial. Rosner says, also without the slightest hint of sarcasm, “It’s a really complicated process.”

  • If Washington wants to trade up for a non-QB, these three prospects make sense

    Most associate NFL Draft trade-ups with QBs, but the Washington Football Team has Ryan Fitzpatrick and is probably too far back to pull a move like that off this year. They could target these non-passers, though.

  • Hue Jackson says he had to lobby for Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky

    Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson says he had to plead his case for taking Myles Garrett over Mitchell Trubisky in 2017

  • Steelers sign Jarvis Miller

    Wide receiver Mathew Sexton wasn’t the only undrafted rookie from 2020 to land a spot on the Steelers roster on Wednesday. In addition to signing Sexton, the Steelers announced that they have also signed linebacker Jarvis Miller. Miller played for Penn State from 2016 to 2018 and then played for the University of Massachusetts as [more]

  • Nationals' odds to win NL East, pennant, World Series entering 2021 season

    The Nationals made several moves to address holes on the roster this offseason, but what are the chances those moves pay off?

  • Packers will play 10 games against 2020 playoff teams in 2021

    The Packers have the 8th hardest schedule by win percentage in 2021.

  • 17-game season: Ranking the 16 new games added to the 2021 NFL schedule from least to most watchable

    Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.

  • Ron Rivera: There will be competition for Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB

    Part of the reason Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington was because the Football Team offered him a chance to start. But apparently there’s also a chance he won’t. “He’s going to come in as the No. 1 but there will be a competition [at quarterback],” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala [more]

  • Chiefs propose rule that would loosen restrictions on jersey numbers

    The Chiefs are running out of jersey numbers, so they want the NFL to loosen its current restrictions.

  • Watch: Ryan Tannehill hilariously tries to match Derrick Henry’s push-ups

    Do you think Tannehill matched or one-upped Henry?

  • Changed the Game: Yani Tseng quickly found success, but took years to fully realize her love for golf

    Now, 10 years after her rise to the top of the LPGA, Tseng is back — but this time, she's got a new attitude, a healthy mindset, and she's doing it all for herself.

  • Trail Blazers beat Pistons 124-101 for 4th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) Damian Lillard had 33 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday night. CJ McCollum added 24 points and Carmelo Anthony and Robert Covington each scored 16 as Portland finished an undefeated four-game road trip. ''It is always tough to win games on the road in this league, and that's especially true in these circumstances,'' Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Champions already on multiple fronts, the USWNT has taken up a new fight: Racial equality

    For as important as the USWNT's voice has been in the fight for gender equality, it's been less pronounced on the issues of race. Over the last year, that's changed.

  • Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton holds off Max Verstappen to win a thrilling season-opener in Bahrain

    Verstappen passed Hamilton with less than four laps to go but had to give the lead back after going off track while making the pass.

  • Six coaches who could replace Roy Williams at North Carolina

    His departure from the Tar Heels after 18 years leaves an opening for one of the nation's most coveted coaching jobs.