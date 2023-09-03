DeAndre Carter, a four-star offensive lineman from California, commits to Auburn football

AUBURN — DeAndre Carter clearly doesn't mind making a cross-country trip.

The four-star offensive lineman out of Mater Dei High School in California has committed to Auburn football. He's rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 103 senior recruit in the country and the 14th-best prospect in the state of California.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, Carter is the first offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 to commit to the Tigers.

"I love everything (about Auburn), but probably the thing that stands out more than the others is just the family atmosphere," Carter said at Big Cat Weekend on July 29. "A lot of colleges say they have it, but I definitely feel it a lot here."

Asked what was important to him during his recruitment, Carter added: "Education and football are hand-in-hand. I want it to be the best feeling. I want it to feel like home, get along with everyone like the coaches, strength coaches, staff and players. The people that are going to develop me to the next level and develop me to be the best I can be off the field, too.”

