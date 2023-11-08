DeAndre Carter confirms commitment to Auburn, sets return visit

Four-star offensive lineman DeAndre Carter is one of Auburn’s most important recruits and one they have fought to hold onto.

The Texas Longhorns made a push for the Santa Anna, California product and even hosted him for an official visit on Sept. 30. Adding even more pressure, his teammate and fellow offensive lineman Brandon Baker committed to the Longhorns ahead of the visit.

While a flip was a possibility, Carter took to social media and doubled down on his commitment to the Tigers and seemed to end those chances.

“Excited to be headed to the Iron Bowl!!!!,” he tweeted. “Staying home!!! 100 percent committed to Auburn!!!”

The visit will be his third to the Plains and his first time checking out a game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Carter is the No. 133 overall player and No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from California.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder has the ability to play tackle or guard at the next level and is Auburn’s only commit along the offensive line in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

