DeAndre' Bembry with an assist vs the Boston Celtics
DeAndre' Bembry (Toronto Raptors) with an assist vs the Boston Celtics, 03/04/2021
The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.
Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.
The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.
It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut in Sunday's match at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed. Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.
The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.
We dish out marks out of 10 from a pivotal top four battle at Anfield.
Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.
It was goaltending! It was then. It is now.
Alistair Overeem showed nothing but grace in his first comments since his UFC release.
Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]
If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.
Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.
Bryson DeChambeau has flirted with the idea of driving the par-5 6th hole at Bay Hill in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Is the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks beyond repair?
ESPN made a huge pitch to reunited Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith but came up short in the battle for the sports talkie.
Thomas Morstead will be missed by his New Orleans Saints teammates after being released, following 12 years and a Super Bowl 44 victory.
We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.
England's Ben Stokes Thursday said his verbal duel with India skipper Virat Kohli highlighted that two professionals "care about the sport" in what he called the toughest batting conditions.
Prescott's contract talks seem to be positive as the new league year approaches. What is the future for players like Elliott and Gallup?
The Sharks defended Joachim Blichfeld for his hit, but a possible suspension looms.