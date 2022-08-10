Deandre Baker works out for Cardinals

The Cardinals worked out cornerback Deandre Baker on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. The Chiefs cut Baker on Sunday.

The Giants made Baker a first-round choice in 2019, and he played all 16 games his rookie season, including 15 starts. The team cut Baker after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery, and the Chiefs signed Baker to their practice squad after the Broward County (Florida) Attorney’s office dropped charges against him.

The Chiefs elevated him to the active roster for two games in 2020, and Baker appeared in eight games with one start for Kansas City in 2021. He totaled 16 tackles and a pass defensed last season, seeing action on 211 defensive snaps and 50 on special teams.

The Cardinals also worked out free agent linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.

