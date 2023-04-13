DeAndre Baker named Giants’ worst first-round pick since 2000

What has been the New York Giants’ worst first-round draft choice of the 21st Century?

According to Ian Valentino of Pro Football Network, it was the selection of Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker in 2019.

In general, the New York Giants’ drafts have brought back either a solid player or a non-contributor over the last 22 years. The worst two picks by the franchise were significant misses, even considering their track record. Baker played poorly as a rookie due to limited athleticism, had off-field issues, and then had a gruesome non-contact knee injury. He was the first player drafted in the top 64 released from his class. The Giants’ 2012 first-rounder, David Wilson, ran for only 504 yards in two years with the team before injuries sunk his career. He was taken before Mitchell Schwartz, Janoris Jenkins, and Alshon Jeffrey. Runner-up: David Wilson (2012)

The Giants traded back into the first round in 2019 to select Baker, the Jim Thorpe Award winner in 2018 as the nation’s top corner, giving Seattle three picks (37th, 132nd and 142nd) to do so.

Baker was a disaster from Day 1 and not only was he not long for the Giants, but they also lost out on several key mid-round draft picks as well. It was a complete lose-lose situation all the way around — on and off the field.

Wilson simply was a speedy home run hitter who was better suited for track and field than the NFL. He sustained a neck injury early on with the Giants and was forced to retire from football.

