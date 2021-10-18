Deandre Ayton unhappy with Suns

Phoenix now faces an uncertain future with Deandre Ayton. The franchise center is unhappy with the franchise’s consistent stance to his representatives that the organization simply didn’t foresee him as a max player — regardless of which of his peers in the 2018 NBA Draft class earned max deals this offseason, sources said.

Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst @ ESPN

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

DeAndre Ayton wanted a 5-year max. The Suns raised the concept of a 4-year max or even a 3-year max, sources said, but those talks didn't progress. And the sides ended discussions without a deal today (w/@Adrian Wojnarowski)

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I wrote about the Suns choosing to not extend Deandre Ayton right now and what it portrays

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the Phoenix Suns' failed talks with Deandre Ayton on a rookie contract extension — and what comes next

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Deandre Ayton was the first overall pick, helped carry the Suns two wins away from a championship last season, but couldn’t get an extension. Now, Phoenix got a deal done with Landry Shamet, who hasn’t played a game for them yet?! pic.twitter.com/2r0sel8cTT – 5:44 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Deandre Ayton seeing everyone get a new contract from the Suns except him pic.twitter.com/60UtjuLTbi – 5:38 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Sarver got killed for drafting Ayton over Luka, and Ayton has largely justified the pick since then with how instrumental he was in the Finals run and NOW they’re going to lowball him? – 5:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

This Shamet contract has gotta be insulting to Ayton. That’s…wow. – 5:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

So wait. Phoenix paid everyone but Ayton? – 5:20 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

DeAndre Ayton when he sees Phoenix just gave Landry Shamet a rookie extension pic.twitter.com/OLvvgJKsTK – 5:16 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

No deal between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns after contract extension talks

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 5:12 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

As a player in a vacuum, Ayton is definitely not worth a max and it’s not hugely close. But it’s the circumstances that seem to both permit and require that he gets one. – 4:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton: "We came here together and we obviously always want to be here together. We both want to be here and I want him here as well. Obviously I can't do nothing, I'm not in the process, but we want him here and I know he wants to be here as well."

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Deandre Ayton turned down speaking with the media today

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, Ben Simmons had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA debut with the @Sixers.

Simmons is one of only three players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 15p/10r/5a in his first career game (Grant Hill and Deandre Ayton). pic.twitter.com/k5r9irWYA6 – 4:01 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I think Minnesota is going to make genuine improvements this offseason, but I’ve quietly been thinking all offseason that if the Suns don’t make it back to the Finals, they jump to the front of the “if KAT is unhappy” line with an offer like Ayton, Cam and a whole bunch of picks. – 3:58 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Deandre Ayton, Suns end contract extension talks without deal after Phoenix declines to offer max

cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… pic.twitter.com/LKbS2HYOMu – 3:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Suns and Robert Sarver decided to not extend Deandre Ayton. With so many other guys getting theirs, this seems like an appropriate feeling today: pic.twitter.com/nvZ7e2zIvJ – 3:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges talks rookie extension, supporting Deandre Ayton. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UsMS4mqIYP – 3:51 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

No deal has been reached between the #Suns and franchise center Deandre Ayton, source confirms. This comes as no surprise, given Robert Sarver's ineptitude and refusal to give Ayton the max deal he commands. Asking executives/coaches around the league, Ayton deserves a deal.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges on Deandre Ayton not getting a deal and being there for him as a teammate: pic.twitter.com/Tuw6qMAFuA – 3:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Suns don't offer max, reportedly don't reach contract extension with Deandre Ayton

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said his goal when it comes to players is to win games and get them paid when asked about Deandre Ayton's contract talks that are reportedly ended without a deal being reached on rookie extension. Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns

Declined to discuss talks as the deadline is 3 p.m. #Suns – 3:40 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Monty Williams declined to speak on the negations regarding Deandre Ayton, but he did say it's on him to help guys in every way he can, including getting paid.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I have a Suns take and I wonder how hot it is, so here goes:

I’d rather have Mikal Bridges on my team than DeAndre Ayton. I’d still pay Ayton in context, but when you factor in skillset scarcity and my view of upside I’d rather have Bridges.

Do people agree? Who are you taking? – 3:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Report: Ayton, #Suns fail to reach deal on rookie extension

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton seems to be in good spirits as #ESPN is reporting contract talks on rookie extension with #Suns have ended without a deal. Ayton wanted the max which was five years, $172M.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Forget the Ayton news, seeing Woj’s entire body is weird to me for some reason. pic.twitter.com/vfC2Rxy9fV – 3:29 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

According to Woj, the Suns won't be coming to an agreement on an extension for Deandre Ayton. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about what comes next for him and for Phoenix

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The man of the hour Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/CehNFFo8fC – 3:25 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Last thing I'll say about the Ayton situation for now is that Phoenix should feel very fortunate that they locked up Bridges. I really think he would've gotten a max offer sheet from someone based on the scarcity of wings alone. At least now they only have one guy to worry about.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Before Hornets fans ask, yes Ayton would be fantastic for the Hornets. No, I don't expect the Suns to deal him, Sarver is a businessman, he has leverage in RFA and will use it

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Suns talks with Ayton on extension ended without deal

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Suns talks with Deandre Ayton on rookie extension have ended — without a deal. Ayton expected max contract and owner Robert Sarver hasn't offered it. More coming on consequences for failing to reach deal with 2018 No. 1 overall pick. NBA Today debut, ESPN2. Now.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Me when the Suns sign Mikal Bridges to an extension vs. me when the Suns don’t sign Deandre Ayton to an extension pic.twitter.com/I9eZ47zMtD – 2:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Deandre Ayton today (or something like this): pic.twitter.com/Iur35VAYRA – 11:47 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

6 PM ET is the deadline to sign rookie scale extensions. Here’s the remaining eligible players:

D. Ayton

M. Bagley III

J. Jackson Jr

M. Bamba

C. Sexton

K. Knox

Miles Bridges

T. Brown Jr

D. DiVincenzo

L. Walker

K. Huerter

J. Okogie

G. Allen

A. Holiday

A. Simons

L. Shamet – 9:21 AM

Ayton, a key part of the Suns’ run to the 2021 NBA Finals, held firm on wanting a full, five-year, max contract — which would’ve been worth a guaranteed $172.5 million plus possible escalators — but talks never progressed to the Suns making a formal offer on a max deal ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / October 18, 2021

In recent weeks, Phoenix raised the concept of a shorter maximum contract deal — perhaps over three or four years instead of the full five years — but never formally made the offer or broached the idea again, sources said. -via ESPN / October 18, 2021

Gerald Bourguet: Deandre Ayton declined to speak with the media today