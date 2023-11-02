Deandre Ayton skies for the big oop

Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
The New York Jets attempted to find help for QB Zach Wilson and opposite WR Garret Wilson.
Nathan Eovaldi is battling as the Rangers look to close out the World Series. Zac Gallen has allowed zero hits in trying to force Game 6.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
Our latest fantasy hockey trade tips are led by a big name who just still hasn't found his skates with his new team.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
No. 9-ranked heavyweight Jailton Almeida faces veteran Derrick Lewis on Saturday in Sao Paolo and hopes to use a good showing to move into better position for a title shot.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Fantasy analyst Jorge Martin takes a hard look at what we have learned about the running back position at the season's midway point.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
Kriisa will be eligible to play on Dec. 16 against UMass.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe joins Dan Devine on a special Halloween episode of Devine Intervention to talk about his NBA-related fears, giant werewolves and yearbook quotes.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?