Deandre Ayton misses coronavirus test, arrives late to underway Suns-Thunder game

Another testing issue for Deandre Ayton.

This one comes at a terrible time for the Suns.

Phoenix is trying to complete a longshot run to the playoffs and playing the Thunder in a key game today. But Ayton arrived late to the arena after missing a coronavirus test yesterday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Suns’ Deandre Ayton missed his coronavirus test Sunday, was retested Monday morning and can rejoin team when results return, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Suns face Thunder now. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2020





Ayton has been cleared and is en route now to join the Suns for Thunder game, sources said. https://t.co/eoarjo0Pxx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2020





Like many Suns, Ayton has played well in the resumption. Phoenix doesn’t have another big-man option like him, especially with Aron Baynes sidelined. The Suns started Dario Saric in a small lineup today.

Ayton arrived to the arena and is warming up on an exercise bike. He could still get into the game and make a difference.

Already locked into the 4-6 range in the Western Conference and perhaps trying to keep its top-20-protected first-round pick, Oklahoma City is playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder. None of those will players will make a late entrance into the game.

Also: It’s ridiculous this wasn’t publicly disclosed sooner. The NBA continues to tout transparency while trying to draw more gambling revenue. Yet, a major lineup issue like this remains secret? That opens the door for some bettors to get inside information, which would be so damaging to the league’s integrity.

