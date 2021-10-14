Deandre Ayton meets with Suns owner amid contract feud

DeAndre Ayton and Suns owner Robert Sarver have met this week amid an ugly contract feud — grabbing a drink together at a fancy spot in Arizona … TMZ Sports has learned. We’ve obtained photos of the two at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort on Monday … and witnesses tell us the guys appeared to be in talks over a new deal for Ayton.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Let’s say it’s a tie score with three minutes left.

#Suns have Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton finishing game.

#Lakers have Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis finishing game.

Who wins and why? – 11:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Second half starters:

Cameron Payne

Landry Shamet

Abdel Nader

Cam Johnson

JaVale McGee.

Safe to say the starters are done. Booker played 18 minutes, Bridges 17, Ayton 15 and Crowder 14.

Of course Paul didn’t play. #Blazers have cut into lead as #Suns are up 62-45 early in 3rd. – 6:21 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Payne is the only starter out there as we begin the second half. Usually the backup PG so he’s out there with the reserves. That’ll be it for Booker, Bridges, Crowder and Ayton. – 6:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 59, POR 40

Booker: 17 Pts, 6-10 FG, 3-6 3P

Ayton: 8 Pts, 11 Reb, 4-7 FG

McGee: 10 Pts, 4 Reb

Nurkic: 8 Pts, 10 Reb – 6:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton with the jumper. That 15-footer has always been in his game. May see it more this year, especially off a dribble move.

Seen him working on it after practice. #Suns up 44-31 as Ayton has six and Booker with 14 on 5-of-9 FGAS after a 2-of-5 start. – 5:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 23, POR 11

Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-5 3P

Booker: 5 Pts, 2-5 FG

Ayton: 2 Pts, 7 Reb

Nurkic: 4 Pts, 9 Reb – 5:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Starters

Suns: Payne, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Blazers: Lillard, McCollum, Powell, Covington, Nurkic

Monty said everyone was available pregame as of the time we talked to him. Would guess that means Chris Paul is resting. – 4:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Deandre Ayton “disappointed” not to have max extension done with Suns nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/13/dea… – 11:01 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I love Phoenix, but I’m really disappointed we haven’t really gotten a deal done yet. We were 2 wins away from winning a championship and I just really want to be respected to be honest like my peers are being respected by their teams” Deandre Ayton #Suns bit.ly/3iYDlU6 pic.twitter.com/jdLiWDZ34z – 10:15 AM

One witness says Ayton was comparing his game and his athleticism to another player during the conversation with Sarver … adding that the talks seemed to be “all business.” -via TMZ.com / October 14, 2021

A witness tells us Ayton showed up at the resort before Sarver … and seemed perturbed, looking stoic and glancing at his phone often. -via TMZ.com / October 14, 2021

Kellan Olson: Suns owner Robert Sarver on @BurnsAndGambo passed on questions about negotiations with Deandre Ayton before saying he believes James Jones is still having conversations with Ayton’s agent and Sarver confirmed they want to get something done that works for both sides. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 13, 2021