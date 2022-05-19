Deandre Ayton’s agent: This will work out for him. There’s other teams in the league as well

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well” Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @termineradio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency

Source: Twitter @SiriusXMNBA

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“Things will work out for Deandre. He’s a valuable player and there’s other teams in the league as well”

Longtime NBA Agent Bill Duffy tells @termineradio & @Eddie Johnson what the future holds for his client, Deandre Ayton, as he heads into restricted free agency pic.twitter.com/rxAzez8nyf – 12:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Deandre had a great season, a really productive season. Across the board, when you look at what he did, he improved. That’s a testament to him and the hard work. That’s what you expect from a player of his caliber.” #Suns GM James Jones on Deandre Ayton. https://t.co/Lez47Sd0hv pic.twitter.com/apCkqOtYt4 – 11:00 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Good morning: The Kings should trade pick No.4 to put another star next to De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis, the Spurs should make a run at Deandre Ayton, and the Magic need to take a page from the Charlotte Hornets’ playbook.

More for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:41 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“You’ve got to re-sign Ayton.”

“Give this kid what he wants.”

“That free agent signing is going to be huge or lack of.”

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith talk Deandre Ayton and future with #Suns (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:10 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Suns GM says of Deandre Ayton “he’s a big part of what we do” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/19/sun… – 9:04 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

‘Give this kid what he wants’: Shaquille O’Neal in favor of Phoenix #Suns keeping Deandre Ayton (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/2sedSIs1qz via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/juhz5DzXYF – 10:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns GM James Jones addresses all things Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

James Jones’ full response when asked about Deandre Ayton’s season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent: pic.twitter.com/XtQWMFe9ia – 5:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have.” #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton’s future with team . – 5:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s future. They will address his free agency at the proper time. – 5:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Deandre had a great season.”

Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency?

“We’ll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity” – 5:32 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Recent #Suns clips

JJ Redick, Pat Beverley on Deandre Ayton https://t.co/P2vWy6PzX9

5 takeaways Game 7 https://t.co/ClOZ9YTPOf

Who should #Suns move? https://t.co/AbkZg1hnwX

Chris Paul ‘not retiring’ https://t.co/PDQVPa7lyk

Devin Booker ‘wrong timing’ https://t.co/vrIrJAwLN3 pic.twitter.com/ySHUk9pwuW – 12:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On today’s @PHNX_Suns podcast, we talked all about Deandre Ayton and his current situation with the Suns

Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RzrElPxBVP – 9:46 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

i wonder if the pistons sliding past the three primary bigs in the draft lead them to an aggressive deandre ayton pursuit – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation https://t.co/QTekJR04We via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/c7dIeQfPOc – 8:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix is murky, and whatever the Suns decide, they have to get this one right – https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/NADcVTJyng – 8:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about the NBA Draft Lottery, all things Ayton, Favors opting in, Hornets and Lakers coach searches and we break down and predict the conference finals. Watch, like and subscribe below. 18K on the way!

youtu.be/TOorKBCj1jA – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Playoff Pulse: Game 7 flop, Deandre Ayton’s future and Robert Sarver investigation (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:21 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Deandre Ayton doesn’t feel valued by the Suns.

After another postseason failure, the tension is mounting as Phoenix’s former #1 pick is entering restricted free agency without an extension offer.

More for @FOS 👇

frontofficesports.com/is-deandre-ayt… – 3:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On the reasons Deandre Ayton’s future in Phoenix feels so murky, the potential outcomes of his restricted free agency, and why the Suns cannot compound their 2018 draft decision by getting this one wrong: bit.ly/3LA46db – 3:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Detroit #Pistons, Orlando #Magic and San Antonio #Spurs lead odds race to land Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:05 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons top the odds on Deandre Ayton’s next team, if it’s not the #Suns, from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/v6EQaMkLWj – 12:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Phoenix’s appalling Game 7 loss to Luka Doncic cast their first Deandre Ayton decision in a bad light, and it put more pressure on their next one. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about DA’s restricted free agency, potential options and what the Suns should do: https://t.co/vHTHLLfQCC pic.twitter.com/bxFwbUoTkr – 10:03 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Is Deandre Ayton a max player? He probably is going to get paid like one nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/16/is-… – 8:50 PM

Then there’s Deandre Ayton. The talented 23-year-old big man has averaged a double-double in each of his four NBA seasons – and someone Shaquille O’Neal said the Suns should give “what he wants” this summer. “Had a great year, just one of those nights,” said O’Neal as Ayton finished in Sunday’s Game 7 against Dallas with a career playoff-low five points on 2-of-5 shooting. “Phoenix had a great year, just one of those nights. This is a classy organization. This is a classy team. Can’t say bad things about them. They played hard. Again, even great players have one of those nights.” -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022

O’Neal, and fellow TNT NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley discussed Ayton’s future with the Suns after the top overall seed was eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday’s Game 7 in Phoenix. “You’ve got to re-sign Ayton,” Barkley said. -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022

O’Neal said Ayton handled not getting a rookie max extension for five years, $172 million heading into the 2021-22 season “the right way.” The Suns and Ayton’s representatives failed to agree on any kind of rookie extension. “The kid did it the respectful way,” O’Neal said. “Me, I’m different. OK, you’re not going to play me? Alright, don’t worry about it. He didn’t complain. He made one statement about it and he played and he played his tail off. Played like a true big man. Give that kid what he wants. You’ve got other people signed for four (years), $270 (million), they don’t deserve it. Give this kid what he wants.” -via Arizona Republic / May 19, 2022